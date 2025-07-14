IND vs ENG: England Brutally Troll Washington Sundar By Using an Old Jofra Archer Social Media Post

Jofra Archer's Washington Sundar dismissal saw the England team take a dig at the all-rounder. | Image: AP

England pacer Jofra Archer was on fire on Day 5 of the Lord's Test between India and England, and he got two key wickets in the first session of the final day itself - first he got rid of Rishabh Pant with an absolute beauty that ripped into the top of the off stump.

After that he got rid of Washington Sundar and it was another piece of genius in its own way - he did well to stop a lobbed shot and take a one-handed catch that left Lord's stunned.

However, it was that dismissal that led to the England Cricket Twitter page to take a subtle dig at the Indian all-rounder.

Archer's Old Tweet Goes Viral

Going through and finding random old posts on X (formerly Twitter) that were sent out by Archer has long been a source of constant amusement among cricket fans.

This time, however, it was the England Cricket account that chose to join in on the fun.

Finding an old X post from Archer that read "How long it takes to get to Washington", they replied with a simple phrase - “four balls”.

This was, of course, a reference to the fact that the Indian all-rounder only managed to face 4 balls from the England bowlers before he was forced to walk back to the dressing room.

Washington Gets Earful From Archer

It was indeed a skillful bit of cricket from the pacer, something few could actually pull off as effortlessly as he did.

But it was what followed the catch that caught the eye of a lot of people as Archer made sure to give the dismissed Indian batter an earful before he managed to walk away.