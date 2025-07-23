IND vs ENG: Indian Fans Reminisce Over Cheteshwar Pujara as Karun Nair Dropped For Sai Sudharsan in Manchester Test

Updated 23 July 2025 at 15:59 IST
Before the India vs England Test series, the major focus of many fans would be who would fill the boots of a certain Virat Kohli at number 4. But Shubman Gill has by and large made the position his own, yet what that has done is open up another issue in the number 3 role.
Gill was earmarked for that position late last year but has struggled there, and whoever else has come in to that position - be it Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan - has also not been able to make it their own.
In fact, ever since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this has been an area where the team has struggled. And this has Indian fans reminiscing about the man who once made the position his own - Cheteshwar Pujara.
Pujara is not yet retired from competitive cricket, but the team management has made it clear on multiple occasions that they are looking to build for the future.
Yet Pujara, who scored 7195 runs in 103 Test matches so far, is proving to be irreplacable - and many fans seem to echo that sentiment.
Interestingly, Shubman Gill had said ahead of the match that Karun Nair was being backed to turn things around - but went ahead and dropped him from the playing XI for the Manchester Test.
Nair had not managed a big score so far in the series but is also on a comeback trail and many will feel he deserved a little more time than he got.
However, it seems he will need to go back to the drawing board in domestic cricket in order to keep himself in the conversation for Test selection in the future.
Published 23 July 2025 at 15:57 IST