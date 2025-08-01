IND vs ENG: Indian Players Pay Tribute To Former England Batter And Coach Graham Thorpe On His Birth Anniversary At Oval Test

India pacer Mohammed Siraj in action on Day 02 in the Oval Test against England while wearing white headband | Image: AP

India vs England: Shubman Gill-led Team India squared off against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the Kennington Oval in London, from Thursday, July 31st.

Currently, Team India are trailing in the five-match series by 2-1. In the recently concluded Manchester Test, Team India made a solid comeback and drew the game against England.

The Three Lions clinched wins at Headingley and Lord's. Meanwhile, Team India won only at Edgbaston by 336 runs. It was also India's first Test win in Birmingham in 39 years.

Indian Cricket Team Honour Graham Thorpe In Oval Test On Day 02

Earlier on Day 02 of the ongoing Oval Test, India speedster Mohammed Siraj wore a white headband while bowling during England's first inning. The Indian fast bowler wore the headband to pay tribute to former England batter and coach Graham Thorpe.

Not just Siraj, but the whole England squad wore a white headband to pay tribute to the late Graham Thorpe. The crowd at the Kennington Oval in London also gave a standing ovation to honour Thorpe on his birth anniversary.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) took to their official social media handle and shared a heartwarming video.

"The Oval rises to remember," England Cricket wrote while sharing the clip on X.

Graham Thorpe was born on August 1st, 1969. Sadly, he passed away on August 4th, 2024.

Graham Thorpe's Numbers In International Cricket

In his illustrious career, Thorpe played 100 Test matches for the Three Lions, scoring 6744 runs at an average of 44.66. Meanwhile, in the ODIs, the former cricketer played 82 50-over matches for England, scoring 2380 runs.