  • IND vs ENG: 'Jasprit Bumrah is Fit Now...' - India Coach Delivers Huge Update on Star Pacer's Availability for 5th Test

Updated 29 July 2025 at 22:45 IST

The Indian team could well be with star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's services for the fifth Test of the India vs England series at The Oval.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Jasprit Bumrah reacts after a ball in the 4th Test match against England in Manchester
Jasprit Bumrah reacts after a ball in the 4th Test match against England in Manchester | Image: AP

Heading into the fifth and final Test of the India vs England series at The Oval in London, a lot of talk has centered around whether or not Jasprit Bumrah would be available to play in the match or not. 

The star pacer is one of India's best bowlers across formats, but his value - and record of long injury lay-offs - means the need to protect him is almost as big as the need to play him. 

However, it seems likely that with a series draw still on the cards, Bumrah could well find himself in the playing XI come Thursday (July 31). 

Bumrah in Contention For 5th Test

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has now said that there are no fitness concerns around Bumrah as things stand, and that he could be playing in the final Test. 

"Bumrah is fit now according to his load. He has bowled one inning in the last match. So that obviously head coach, our physio and captain they will have a discussion and decide. There has been no discussion," he said.

It echoes what head coach Gautam Gambhir had said after the 4th Test at Manchester, when he said that no decision on Bumrah's availability has been made yet. 

"We haven't had any conversation around the combination for the last Test. No decision has been made on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, they will try and do the job for the country," Gambhir had said.

Why The Bumrah Questions?

Given a series draw - and valuable WTC points - are on the line at The Oval, playing Bumrah come what may would have made sense no matter what. 

However, before the series got underway, there were talks - propogated by the Indian team management themselves - that Bumrah would only play in 3 of the 5 Tests on the tour. 

But it seems like that self-imposed rule may be broken for the final Test as India have a chance to end the series on a high. 

Published 29 July 2025 at 22:45 IST