IND vs ENG: Liam Dawson Ends 8-year Wait For a Test Wicket, Gets Rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal After Opener Gets Half-century

Before the fourth India vs England Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, there was a lot of intrigue over the inclusion of veteran spin bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson in the English playing XI. And he marked his unlikely return to Tests in the best way possible - by getting rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The IND vs ENG 4th Test was the first time in 8 years that Dawson played in a Test match for his country and just 1.1 overs into his comeback, he got the big wicket of Jaiswal.

The southpaw had played a patient and gritty knock prior to that but was undone by an excellent ball from the cricket veteran.

Dawson Lights Up IND v ENG 4th Test

Jaiswal weathered the storm in the first innings as he saw out fiery spells from the likes of Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes to post a fighting half-century.

Incidentally, this was the first time in over 50 years that an Indian opener registered a half-century in a Test at Old Trafford - the last player to do it was Sunil Gavaskar in 1974.

However, it was a bit of trickery from Dawson that got the wicket as he managed to get the ball to drift nicely and entice a drive from Jaiswal.

The ball did not spin in, instead going straight with the arm and thus Jaiswal got a thick edge that Harry Brook gleefully collected at first slip.

Fairytale Return for Dawson

Dawson didn't fare too badly on his Test debut vs India in 2016 - in fact, he made an unbeaten 66 and took 2 wickets with his wily left-arm spin at Chennai in a Test mostly remembered for Karun Nair's triple century.

But his Test career did not kick on from that showing - he played 2 more Tests against South Africa in 2017 before dropping out of contention in the longest format altogether.

Amazingly, Dawson can call himself an ICC World Cup winner as he was part of the squad that lifted the trophy at Lord's in 2019. But he is best known for his exploits in franchise T20 cricket.