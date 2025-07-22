IND vs ENG: The Liam Dawson-Karun Nair Connection That Makes His Test Comeback All The More Intriguing

The fourth India vs England Test will get underway on July 23 (Wednesday) and there is a lot of interest in the match given the game in Old Trafford, Manchester given it is a do-or-die situation for the visitors in what is the penultimate Test match of the series.

Should India lose the 4th Test, it will be series over - and standing in the way of them keeping the series alive is an England team reinforced by returning left-arm spinner Liam Dawson.

The 35-year-old had almost given up on Test cricket and finds himself in this position due to the injury suffered by Shoaib Bashir in the Lord's Test.

Here we take a quick look at his intriguing career - including how it is in some ways linked to a match synonymous with Karun Nair.

When Karun Nair Made 300 - And Dawson Made His Debut

The India vs England Test match at Chennai in 2016 will forever be remembered for the time Karun Nair made 300 - becoming only the second Indian to score a triple hundred after Virender Sehwag.

However, that match also saw Dawson make his Test debut for England. In hindsight, it is easy to see why it it is not remembered as much.

He didn't fare too badly - in fact, he made an unbeaten 66 and took 2 wickets with his wily left-arm spin.

But his Test career did not kick on from that showing - he played 2 more Tests against South Africa in 2017 before dropping out of contention in the longest format altogether.

A World Cup Winner And Franchise Cricket Regular

Amazingly, Dawson can call himself an ICC World Cup winner as he was part of the squad that lifted the trophy at Lord's in 2019. But he is best known for his exploits in franchise T20 cricket.

He has played for a number of franchises including but not limited to Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Rangpur Rides, Islamabad United, Melbourne Stars and many more.