IND vs ENG Lord's Test: Clutch Nitish Reddy Responds To Ben Duckett's Boundary By Toppling Two Wickets In An Over

Updated 10 July 2025 at 17:20 IST
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Nitish Reddy came out of the syllabus for England Cricket after he dismissed two of the hosts' set openers in the first session of day one at Lord's Test. The all-rounder displayed a firm over spell, putting the pressure on the Ben Stokes-led side early on as Team India secured clinical breakthroughs. Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were sent packing by the India all-rounder as India comes in red hot with the ball at the Lord's Test.
All-rounder Nitish Reddy replaced Jasprit Bumrah to come into the bowling attack, and Ben Duckett flicked the ball through the gap between mid-on and mid-wicket in the over's second ball.
But Reddy turned the game on the third ball after he delivered a length ball down leg, which Duckett tried to pull. But the ball barely nicked the gloves, and there was a noise! Rishabh Pant dove to complete the catch, handing Team India their first breakthrough.
In the final delivery of the 14th over, Nitish Reddy dismissed Zak Crawley after the English opener had no other option but to hit it. The all-rounder delivered a solid length ball which had some bounce and late swing. The batter barely makes contact with the ball, and it travels behind, with Pant completing the catch once again. Reddy's timely dismissals were nothing less than spectacular for the Indian Cricket Team.
Also Read: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2025, Day 1 Live Score: ENG 68-2 as Nitish Reddy Dismisses Both Openers
Nitish Reddy had opened a chance for another breakthrough in the fourth ball of his spell. The Indian all-rounder tossed an outside-off delivery, which had some late swing. Ollie Pope touched the ball, and it travelled towards Shubman Gill. But the ball was low, and the Indian captain failed to judge it and couldn't hold on. It was a massive catch drop from the leader.
Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Back In Action, Prasidh Krishna Benched As Team India Sticks With Familiar Playing XI For Lord's Test
Speaking of the match, England Cricket opted to bat first at the Lord's Test, with Sachin Tendulkar ringing the traditional Lord's five-minute Bell to begin the third test match. Shubman Gill got his wish to bowl early, and it has been beneficial for the Indian side after the two dismissals.
Published 10 July 2025 at 17:20 IST