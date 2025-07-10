IND vs ENG Lord's Test: Clutch Nitish Reddy Responds To Ben Duckett's Boundary By Toppling Two Wickets In An Over

Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates the dismissal of England's Ben Duckett during the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Nitish Reddy came out of the syllabus for England Cricket after he dismissed two of the hosts' set openers in the first session of day one at Lord's Test. The all-rounder displayed a firm over spell, putting the pressure on the Ben Stokes-led side early on as Team India secured clinical breakthroughs. Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were sent packing by the India all-rounder as India comes in red hot with the ball at the Lord's Test.

Nitish Reddy's Golden Arm Works Like A Charm In Lord's Test

All-rounder Nitish Reddy replaced Jasprit Bumrah to come into the bowling attack, and Ben Duckett flicked the ball through the gap between mid-on and mid-wicket in the over's second ball.

But Reddy turned the game on the third ball after he delivered a length ball down leg, which Duckett tried to pull. But the ball barely nicked the gloves, and there was a noise! Rishabh Pant dove to complete the catch, handing Team India their first breakthrough.

In the final delivery of the 14th over, Nitish Reddy dismissed Zak Crawley after the English opener had no other option but to hit it. The all-rounder delivered a solid length ball which had some bounce and late swing. The batter barely makes contact with the ball, and it travels behind, with Pant completing the catch once again. Reddy's timely dismissals were nothing less than spectacular for the Indian Cricket Team.

Shubman Gill Drops A Massive Chance off Nitish Reddy's Over!

Nitish Reddy had opened a chance for another breakthrough in the fourth ball of his spell. The Indian all-rounder tossed an outside-off delivery, which had some late swing. Ollie Pope touched the ball, and it travelled towards Shubman Gill. But the ball was low, and the Indian captain failed to judge it and couldn't hold on. It was a massive catch drop from the leader.