Advertisement

In the limited-overs format, new superstars have been gradually rising to fame. The IPL has allowed the young cricketers a platform to showcase their prowess in the game. Among them is the superstar Southpaw Rinku Singh, who wreaked havoc in the IPL 2023 season for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The miracle he did against the Gujarat Titans will be long remembered, and his domination earned him the T20 call-up. But there is a colossal development over the southpaw, who was in Dharamshala, HP.

Also Read: WPL: Ellyse Perry completely SHATTERS window of Tata Punch with smashing shot, everyone is stunned

Advertisement

Rinku Singh spotted in Dharamshala ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test, but why is he there?

Team India and England will clash in the ultimate Test match of the five-match series. While India has won with a 3-1 lead, England will look for a consolation win. Ahead of the Test match, Indian batter Rinku Singh was with the Team in Dharamshala and had a mini-reunion with former KKR coach Brendon McCullum. The Southpaw batter shared an image with the current England skipper, and the fans loved to see the two monstrous hitters in a frame.

Advertisement

But the curious case remains: Why is Rinku Singh in Dharamshala despite not being named in the Final Test squad for the IND vs ENG match? As it turns out, there is a chance that Rinku could make it into the T20 World Cup squad.

Advertisement

As reported by Insidesport, a photoshoot for the ICC T20 World Cup took place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, and Rinku Singh, among other probable squad members, were a part of it. It looks like the management is pondering the Southpaw batter for the team, as he is seemingly in contention for the T20 CWC in the US and the Caribbean.

Also Read: 'We should have bowled but the captain...': TN coach slams TN skipper's BOLD act after Mumbai defeat

Advertisement

Rinku Singh has been spitting fire since making his Team India debut in the Ireland series. The batter has emerged as a credible finisher and a solid pick as a middle-order batter. Seeing Rinku hitting those enormous shots is nothing less than exemplary, which may indicate that he could be in for a World Cup call soon. But will it happen? It will depend on his performance in the IPL.