IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja Outshines Virat Kohli, Achieves Remarkable Landmark In England Following Gritty Half-Century

India vs England: Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja once again displayed a gritty performance and hammered a 71-ball half-century against England in the fifth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Kennington Oval in London, on Saturday, August 2nd.

In the first delivery of the 82nd over, Ravindra Jadeja slammed a four against Josh Tongue, completing his sixth 50-plus score against England in the ongoing series.

After his half-century, Ravindra Jadeja came out with his sword-twirling celebration.

Ravindra Jadeja Attains Elusive Landmark

With his blitz knock, Jadeja has surpassed Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, and Rishabh Pant to achieve yet another milestone in his career.

The 36-year-old became the highest 50-plus run-scorer for India in a series in England. Jadeja has six fifty-plus scores against England in a series. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant have five fifty-plus scores in England in a series.

The Indian all-rounder also surpassed Sir Garfield Sobers' elusive landmark with his stunning knock. Now, Jadeja has the most fifty-plus scores for a cricketer from No.6 or lower in a Test series in England.

Previously, Sir Garfield Sobers held the record with five fifty-plus scores in a Test series in England. The cricket legend achieved it in 1966.

Ravindra Jadeja's Numbers In Ongoing Test Series Against England

Ravindra Jadeja played a remarkable 53-run knock from 77 balls at a strike rate of 68.83. He hammered five fours during his time on the crease.

Jadeja's time on the crease was cut short by England speedster Josh Tongue in the second delivery of the 84th over.

In the ongoing five-match series against England, Ravindra Jadeja is the third-highest run-scorer with 516 runs from 10 innings at an average of 86.00 and a strike rate of 55.07.