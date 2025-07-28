IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja 'Unable to Win Test Matches Overseas' - Former India Opener Makes Shocking Claim

One of the main reasons that the 4th Test in the India vs England series at Old Trafford, Manchester, ended in a draw was due to the heroics with the bat shown by Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar when they batted together lower down the order.

Both spin bowling all-rounders got to centuries in somewhat controversial fashion as they declined the offer from England skipper Ben Stokes to end the match early in a draw, as they were both nearing their tons.

However, Jadeja's ability to be a match winner in overseas conditions is under the scanner due to comments made by Navjot Singh Sidhu.

ALSO READ | Stuart Broad Wants Gus Atkinson To Replace Jofra Archer In Oval Test

Sidhu's ‘Kapil Dev’ Comparison

Speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Sidhu compared Jadeja's impact to that of former India skipper Kapil Dev. In Sidhu's opinion, Dev could win matches for India overseas - but Jadeja cannot.

"I have praised Jadeja a lot. Kapil Dev was a bowling all-rounder, and he won a lot of Tests for India in overseas. But Jadeja has done well in the supporting role away from home. He bowls his overs quickly and executes restrictive bowling, but he is unable to win Test matches, and it has been evident since the first Test," Sidhu said.

Given this comes right after Jadeja did well with both bat and ball in Old Trafford, the timing of the comments is strange to say the least.

ALSO READ | Khaleel Ahmed Ends Stint At County Championship With Essex Cricket

Can India Salvage Test Series?

After all, were it not for Jadeja digging in the way he did on Day 5, then the match may well have ended in a loss for India and that would have finished the series.

As things stand, however, there is still some chance for them to actually end the series 2-2 and salvage what would be a respectable drawn series for what is a fairly young and inexperienced team.