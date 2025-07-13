'Be Happy That Virat Kohli is Retired': Michael Vaughan Takes Subtle Dig At Team India, Gets Brutally Trolled For Defending Zak Crawley

IND vs ENG: Big drama unfolded on the third day of the Lord's Test after Zak Crawley copped a blow on his fingers in the final over. Only nine times in the history of Test cricket has it happened that two teams end up with the exact same score after the completion of the first innings. England and India both managed to score 387 runs in the first innings of the match, and the third Test hangs in the balance as of now, with two days of play still remaining.

Michael Vaughan Gets Brutally Trolled for Defending Zak Crawley

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series has finally seen some heated moments on the field. Shubman Gill, who is often considered to be a calm and composed guy, raised eyebrows as he charged Zak Crawley for what looked like a deliberate attempt to waste time. During the last over of the game, Bumrah kept on running in, and Zak Crawley continued to move away, which irked Shubman Gill and the other members of the Indian team.

The drama reached a whole new level after Crawley was hit on his fingers and called for a physio. The Indian players applauded him sarcastically. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan shared a tweet on the incident and hoped for Crawley's fingers to be okay. His tweet did not sit well with many cricket fans, and they called out England's antics.

Lord's Test Match Hangs in the Balance with Two Days Remaining

England currently lead by two runs, and the ball is now in their court. The manner in which England bat will decide the course of the third Test match. On the contrary, the equation is pretty simple for Shubman Gill and his Indian team: take ten wickets as soon as possible, before the pitch deteriorates any further.