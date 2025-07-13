WATCH | Nitish Kumar Reddy Gives Zak Crawley a Fiery Send-off After His Dismissal on Day 4 of Lord's Test

England opener Zak Crawley was at the centre of the huge storm that kicked off at the end of Day 3 of the India vs England 3rd Test that is being played at Lord's. And that is why there was more focus than usual on the struggling England batter at the start of Day 4.

Crawley saw himself at the receiving end of some chirpy behaviour from the Indian fielders, who resorted to sarcastically clapping him when he did something as simple as defend a ball from Jasprit Bumrah.

But it was his dismissal that triggered arguably the loudest reaction from the visitors, with bowler Nitish Kumar Reddy leading the way.

Watch Reddy's Fiery Send-off to Crawley

The Hyderabad all-rounder got Crawley to uppishly drive at a ball on the fourth stump line and when the catch was pocketed by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully, Reddy let out a roar right in the face of the English batter.

Crawley was unable to respond, simply looking dejected before trudging his way back into the dressing room after yet another top-order failure on his behalf.

To make things worse for England, it was the third wicket of the day to fall - and another would depart before lunch in the form of Harry Brook.

Dream Start to Day 4 for India

India started the day knowing they would need to get wickets quickly to keep their chances of winning at the ‘Mecca of Cricket’ alive. And they managed to do just that in the first session.

A tight spell of bowling from Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj saw the latter draw first blood, getting rid of Ben Duckett and following it up with a send-off of his own.

Ollie Pope's struggles continued as he was trapped plumb by Siraj shortly thereafter, although it needed a smart review driven by the bowler for the wicket to be confirmed.

Reddy then got rid of Crawley before Akash Deep got the prize wicket of Harry Brook, who had been threatening to break loose with one of his trademark counter-attacking innings.