IND vs ENG: With Rishabh Pant Out of The 4th Test, Can India Bring in a Substitute For Him? Here's What The Rules Say

Rishabh Pant suffered an injury on Day 1 of the 4th Test between India and England. | Image: AP

The worst fears of Indian cricket fans have reportedly come true in the 4th Test of the India vs England series, as Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the match due to suffering a fracture that will keep him on the sidelines for 6 weeks - a huge blow for the team.

Pant suffered the injury on Day 1 of the Test at Old Trafford, Manchester when he attempted a reverse sweep of a Chris Woakes delivery and had to be helped off the field on a golf cart.

But with his participation in doubt, will India be allowed to replace him in the playing XI?

Wicketkeeper Substitution Will Be Allowed

The good news is that the Indian team will be able to bring in Dhruv Jurel to keep wickets when India are in the field and bowling to the English batters.

This has already happened once this series, when Pant suffered a bruised finger at Lord's in the previous Test. Jurel came in and filled in for him well behind the stumps.

However, that is where the good news ends - India will not be able to bring in a batting like-for-like replacement in the playing XI, as the ICC rules do not allow it.

India to Bat With 10 Men?

The ICC playing conditions do allow for a like-for-like substitution to take place in case of a concussion, but that is the only time it is allowed.

Reports suggest that a call on Pant coming out to bat will be taken soon, and there is a chance he could come out to bat after taking painkillers.

Interestingly, the prospect of India batting with 10 men for the next innings was raised by former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who said it was unfair.

"I don’t like the fact that we’ve got four days left in the game, four days of action in what has been an incredible series where we are going to have 10 versus 11. I prefer that you’d have a sub," Vaughan told BBC Sport.