Published 13:46 IST, February 9th 2025

IND vs ENG: Star India Batter Dropped As Virat Kohli Returns In 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli has returned to the ODI team after a prolonged hiatus. England have won the toss and decided to bat first in Cuttack in the 2nd ODI.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli
Yashasvi Jaiswal makes way for Virat Kohli who is making a return to the limited over cricket after a long hiatus. Virat missed the 1st ODI match in Nagpur due to a knee injury. The 36 year old will be hoping to get some runs under his belt ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy .

Alongside Yashasvi, Kuldeep Yadav also makes his way for Varun Chakravarthy who is making his ODI debut. India are leading the three-match series 1-0.

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya , Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

England Playing XI

Philip Salt(wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(captain), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

