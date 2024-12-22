IND vs WI: Harmanpreet Kaur Dazzles With A One-Handed Screamer During ODI Series Opener | WATCH

Team India delivered the performance of a lifetime against the West Indies in ODIs after they gained a massive victory in Vadodara. The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, put on a solid show as they gave a tough fight to the Windies Women. The match-up also had a breathtaking moment, which involved Harmanpreet Kaur making a superwoman-level catch to dismiss Aaliyah Alleyne.

Harmanpreet Kaur Pulls Off A Stunning One-Handed Catch in 1st ODI vs WI

During West Indies' Innings, who were chasing the target, Aaliyah Alleyne was on strike. Alleyne attempted to clear mid-on off from Renuka Singh's delivery, and she hit it pretty well as the ball was in the air. But Harmanpreet Kaur, who was at the mod-on spot, made a precise jump and fully stretched her arm to bag the one-handed stunner in mid-air. Harmanpreet's timely brilliance did wonders for Team India in what looked like a boundary.

Harmanpreet Kaur made her return to Team India after missing out on action in the previous two matches against the West Indies. She was out of action due to a knee niggle. Kaur contributed effectively in the middle order by scoring 34 runs off 23 balls before being run out by a major blunder. Either way, Team India's resilience stood out as they effectively held the West Indies.

Team India Women Dominate West Indies, Secure The Largest Win In Terms Of Runs

The first Women's ODI match saw India defeat the self-destructive West Indies by 211 runs, with opener Smriti Mandhana extending her purple patch with a graceful knock and pacer Renuka Thakur dominating with the new ball. The middle-order, led by Harmanpreet Kaur (34 off 23), Harleen Deol (44 off 50), Richa Ghosh (26 off 12), and Jemimah Rodrigues (31 off 19), took India past 300 thanks to the left-handed opener's launch pad. Following a superb 91 off 102 balls from Mandhana, the hosts scored 314 for nine.

When some of their batters gave wickets to the dominant hosts, the West Indies' response was, to put it mildly, mediocre. In 26.2 overs, they were ultimately all out for 103, and Renuka claimed her first five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. In terms of runs, it was India's greatest victory over the West Indies.