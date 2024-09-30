sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:37 IST, September 30th 2024

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: India bowl out Bangladesh for 233 in 1st innings

India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings on the fourth day of the second Test here on Monday. Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 107 with Bangladesh scoring their runs in 74.2 overs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ravindra Jadeja after picking up his 300th wicket.
Ravindra Jadeja after picking up his 300th wicket. | Image: AP
