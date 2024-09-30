Published 13:37 IST, September 30th 2024
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: India bowl out Bangladesh for 233 in 1st innings
India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings on the fourth day of the second Test here on Monday. Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 107 with Bangladesh scoring their runs in 74.2 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja after picking up his 300th wicket. | Image: AP
