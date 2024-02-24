Advertisement

In the ongoing fourth Test against England, Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued to impress with his exceptional form in Test cricket. On Day 2 of the ongoing Test, Jaiswal's performance, alongside the resilience shown by Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav, provided India with a glimmer of hope as they sought to overcome England's dominance in the match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks massive record

With a six during his first innings, Jaiswal surpassed several cricketing legends, including Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Azharuddin, and Rahul Dravid, in terms of sixes hit in Test cricket. His innings of 73 runs from 117 balls, featuring eight fours and a six, further solidified his prowess at the crease.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's tally of 26 sixes now matches that of star Indian batter Virat Kohli. Notably, his six-hitting prowess surpasses the career totals of renowned players such as KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh, and Rahul Dravid, among others. In a remarkable display of skill, Jaiswal set a new record for the most Test sixes by an Indian batter in a calendar year, smashing an impressive 23 sixes in just five matches in 2024.

Throughout the ongoing series against England, Jaiswal has showcased his batting prowess, accumulating 618 runs in seven innings across four matches, boasting an average of 103 and a strike rate exceeding 78. This includes two double centuries and two fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 214.

With his innings, Jaiswal became the fifth Indian batsman to surpass 600 runs in a Test series, joining the elite company of Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Dilip Sardesai. Furthermore, he now stands just 38 runs shy of surpassing Virat Kohli's record for the most runs by an Indian batsman in a Test series against England.

As for the match, England posted a total of 353 runs in their first innings. Despite initially reducing England to 112/5, India faced a formidable challenge from Joe Root, who scored an unbeaten 122 runs, supported by contributions from Ben Foakes (47) and Ollie Robinson (58).

In response, India ended Day 2 at 219/7, with Dhruv Jurel (30*) and Kuldeep Yadav (17*) at the crease. Jaiswal's knock of 73 and a crucial partnership between Jurel and Yadav helped India recover from a challenging position after England spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley dominated proceedings.

