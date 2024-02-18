India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a double century against England in the third Test match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium | Image: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal has delivered an absolute rampage at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. In the second innings for Team India, The young Indian opener re-entered the match with the intent to lift the team's numbers on the board after initially being retired hurt. Jaiswal was careful but also fired up when he struck the ball out of the boundaries and gave a stern response to England's bowling attack. With Sarfaraz Khan in the pitch, Jaiswal was successful in establishing a partnership that did wonders for the host team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal secures historic double hundred feat, joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli

Indian Cricket prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal was instrumental in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam, and he again proved his worth at Rajkot. At the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Jaiswal secured a 172-run partnership off 159 balls with debutant Sarfaraz Khan and led the team to a score of 430/4d. Yashasvi Jaiswal secured a ton before getting retired hurt on Day 3 at 104 runs due to back spasms, but he sprung back in action on Day 4 and did the unthinkable.

Jaiswal is now the third Indian after Indian Cricket legends Vinod Kambli (224 & 227 in 1993) and Sachin Tendulkar (213 & 243 in 2017) to secure a double century in two consecutive Test matches for the Indian Cricket Team. Yashasvi stayed unbeaten at 214 along with Sarfaraz Khan when India declared.

Earlier, resuming from 196 for 2, India lost the wickets of Shubman Gill, who missed out on a century by nine runs, and night-watchman Kuldeep Yadav (27). For England, Rehan Ahmed conceded 108 runs for his one wicket in his 25 overs, while Joe Root (1/111) and Tom Hartley (1/78) were the other wicket-takers.

Brief scores: India: 445 and 430 for 4 in 98 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 214 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 68 not out, Shubman Gill 91; Rehan Ahmed 1/108) England 1st innings: 319.