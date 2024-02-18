Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal runs WILD over ENG bowlers in Rajkot, secures double ton in consecutive matches

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the cricket prodigy, was vital in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam, and he repeated his performance in Rajkot by securing a great feat.

Pavitra Shome
Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a double century against England in the third Test match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yashasvi Jaiswal has delivered an absolute rampage at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. In the second innings for Team India, The young Indian opener re-entered the match with the intent to lift the team's numbers on the board after initially being retired hurt. Jaiswal was careful but also fired up when he struck the ball out of the boundaries and gave a stern response to England's bowling attack. With Sarfaraz Khan in the pitch, Jaiswal was successful in establishing a partnership that did wonders for the host team. 

Also Read: India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Yashasvi Jaiswal secures historic double hundred feat, joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli 

Indian Cricket prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal was instrumental in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam, and he again proved his worth at Rajkot. At the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Jaiswal secured a 172-run partnership off 159 balls with debutant Sarfaraz Khan and led the team to a score of 430/4d. Yashasvi Jaiswal secured a ton before getting retired hurt on Day 3 at 104 runs due to back spasms, but he sprung back in action on Day 4 and did the unthinkable.

Advertisement
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates with Sarfaraz Khan after scoring a double century in the third Test match against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat Image: BCCI 


Jaiswal is now the third Indian after Indian Cricket legends Vinod Kambli (224 & 227 in 1993) and Sachin Tendulkar (213 & 243 in 2017) to secure a double century in two consecutive Test matches for the Indian Cricket Team. Yashasvi stayed unbeaten at 214 along with Sarfaraz Khan when India declared.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir reveals the one batter who gave him 'SLEEPLESS NIGHTS', and it's not Gayle or ABD!

Advertisement

Earlier, resuming from 196 for 2, India lost the wickets of Shubman Gill, who missed out on a century by nine runs, and night-watchman Kuldeep Yadav (27). For England, Rehan Ahmed conceded 108 runs for his one wicket in his 25 overs, while Joe Root (1/111) and Tom Hartley (1/78) were the other wicket-takers.

Brief scores: India: 445 and 430 for 4 in 98 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 214 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 68 not out, Shubman Gill 91; Rehan Ahmed 1/108) England 1st innings: 319. 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

19 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

21 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

21 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Air Canada pins blame on chatbot for misleading customer

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Ronaldo’s amazing achievements you might not have

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Have to Make India A Developed Nation': PM Modi at BJP Meet

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Gets Emotional While Remembering Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Dangal Girl's Parents Was Our Identity: Suhani Bhatnagar's Mom

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo