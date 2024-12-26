India's Hopes Rest On Jasprit Bumrah For 2nd Day Of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test As Rohit Sharma And Co. Try To Gain Advantage

India vs Australia 4th Test: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been a dramatic affair so far with both India and Australia trying to outplay each other constantly. The contest on paper has been even so far as the series continues to be 1-1. The Boxing Day Test match in its early hours saw Aussie debutant Sam Konstas standing toe-to-toe with modern day great Virat Kohli exchanging verbal volleys. Australia announced two changes in their playing XI for the match. Konstas replaced Nathan McSweeney, whereas Scott Boland came in for the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Konstas Shines On Debut

Jasprit Bumrah's knack of coming up with magic deliveries in crunch situations kept India alive after Australia's top-order, headlined by teen debutant Sam Konstas' stroke-filled half-century, guided the hosts to 311 for 6 on the opening day of the fourth Test

If Konstas' audacious 60 off 65 balls enthralled the near sell-out crowd of over 80,000 at the MCG during a humid morning session, Bumrah's (3/75 in 21 overs) deception of length to dismiss Travis Head (0) also had its takers as chants of 'Boom, Boom, Booooomraaaaaaah' reverberated through the stands.

Coming into the Test with back-to-back hundreds, Head couldn't judge the length of a Bumrah delivery that was pitched slightly fuller than what the batter expected. He shouldered his arms trusting the bounce but the 66.2 overs old Kookaburra nipped back to clip the off-bail.

In the next over, he removed an out-of-form Mitchell Marsh (4), having got Usman Khawaja (57 off 121 balls) with the half-tracker in the post-lunch session.

Bumrah Magic Seals The Day For India

The first two sessions, however, belonged to Australia with senior players Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne (72 off 145 balls) and Steve Smith (68 batting, 111 balls) scoring half-centuries. The final session was all about Bumrah magic. The Indian spearhead didn't let the hosts completely walk away with the game which they threatened to do at one stage.

He now has 24 wickets in the series. With Mohammed Siraj (0/69 in 15 overs) off-colour, Bumrah didn't have much support save off-spinner Washington Sundar (1/37 in 12 overs), who bowled a containing line. Akash Deep (1/59 in 19 overs) though got Alex Carey with the second new ball at the fag end of the day.