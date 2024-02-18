Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Ishan Kishan SET for COMPETITIVE RETURN, but NOT in Ranji! BIG update on keeper-batter emerges

Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper-batter for Team India, has apparently been prepared to make a comeback, and his most recent whereabouts have been disclosed.

Republic Sports Desk
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan in Team India's practice session | Image: AP
One of the biggest mysteries was not over the absence of star India batter Virat Kohli from the India vs England Test series. Instead, it is around Ishan Kishan, who has been missing out on action since coming off from the T20I series against Australia. Since then, vital happenings have taken place, with Kishan's Ranji Trophy absence coming on the radar and BCCI issuing a requisite notice to the players regarding the national duty vs franchise commitment debate. A new update has emerged over the wicketkeeper-batter, and his latest whereabouts have been revealed, and his comeback is also reportedly set. 

Ishan Kishan to make Competitive return, reason to stay in Vadodara revealed 

Ishan Kishan may have been off the Ranji Trophy matches, but the wicketkeeper-batter is certainly eyeing a position in India's T20 World Cup squad. While he won't make a Ranji comeback, Kishan will participate in a different contest, the DY Patil T20 tournament, and is yet to seek the NOC for the same.

“He [Ishan Kishan] will ask for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the board. He will be playing for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He wants to earn his spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad with a good outing in the IPL. It is a long road but the hunger to play cricket is back and he wants to play in all three formats,” A source said to The Indian Express.

Team India's Ishan Kishan in action against West Indian in the first ODI match in Bridgetown | Image: AP 

Ever since he asked BCCI for a break, Ishan Kishan has been in Vadodara alongside MI teammate Hardik Pandya and is training for his imminent comeback in the international scene. Additionally, Kishan is staying around with his entire family - except his elder brother - in order to cope with his fatigue and the tough time he went through. He has been renting a flat in Vadodara and has been enjoying family time, as said in the reports. The reason to do so could be the heartbreaking loss in the ODI World Cup, which took a toll and left him shattered.  

“He had never complained about it but the ODI World Cup final loss in Ahmedabad, like the billions in our country, has left him shattered. He wanted the break right after the tournament but was asked by the management to play and he did it without asking any questions. He tried to push his body and brain but mental fatigue caught up with him and it was only then that he requested a break,” the reports added.

If the reports turn out to be true, Kishan is all set for a return, and it turns out that the warning sent out by BCCI wasn't necessarily for Ishan Kishan after all.  

Published February 18th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

