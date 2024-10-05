sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Tirupati Laddu Row | Kupwara Encounter | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |

Published 12:04 IST, October 5th 2024

India look to iron out combination flaws, regain fight in crucial T20 WC game against Pakistan

India will have to regroup quickly and iron out the imbalances in team combination when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a crucial second group A match of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Team India needs 161 runs to win the match against New Zealand.
Team India needs 161 runs to win the match against New Zealand. | Image: screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:04 IST, October 5th 2024