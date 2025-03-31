India's Injury Issues Continue To Mount, Star Wicketkeeper Rushes To NCA Ahead Of IND vs ENG Series In June

After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, India will travel to England for a five-match Test series. This will now mark the start of the new cycle of the World Test Championship 2025-2027.

Sanju Samson Joins Centre Of Excellence

Rajasthan Royals have been handed a major blow as Sanju Samson has joined BCCI's Centre of Excellence to seek approval for wicketkeeping. The RR star handed the baton to Riyan Parag for the first three IPL matches and played as a pure batter so far in IPL 2025.

As per a Cricbuzz report, Samson will be evaluated by the Sport Science wing at the COE and will only resume wicket-keeping duties after receiving the green signal from the medical department. Sources have told Cricbuzz that Sanju is fully fit, and he wants to return to the RR fold as a captain.

"He will seek clearance to do so for the remaining games and is expected to be back as skipper from the RR's next match, which is nearly a week away."

Rajasthan Royals Defeated CSK TO Grind Out First Win In IPL 2025

He underwent finger surgery and only received partial clearance to play in the IPL. Should he receive the go-ahead, he will assume the charge from behind the wickets. Dhruv Jurel has been keeping the wickets in the first three matches.

Rajasthan defeated CSK to secure their first win in IPL 2025. Riding on Nitish Rana's valiant 81, RR posted 182 runs on the board. CSK lost wickets at regular intervals, and despite Ruturaj Gaikwad 's heroics, the five-time IPL champions fell short by six runs. MS Dhoni failed to shine once again as the former CSK captain could only manage 16 runs from 11 balls.