'He Has Back Spasm' - Prasidh Krishna Provides Update on Stand-in Captain Jasprit Bumrah's Injury

India pacer Prasidh Krishna has provided an update on Jasprit Bumrah 's injury at the SCG on Saturday. After the second day's play at the SCG, Krishna came to address the media. At the presser, he was asked about captain Bumrah. To that, he provided an update. Krishna revealed that Bumrah had picked up a back spasm. Krishna also said that the physios would be monitoring Bumrah's progress closely. Bumrah leaving the ground midway through day 2 made the Indian camp panic, but this update should bring a sigh of relief for them. There is no confirmation on whether he will bowl in the second innings or not.

‘Bumrah has a back spasm’

“Jasprit Bumrah has a back spasm. The medical team is monitoring him so let's see," Krishna said at the press conference after Day 2 at SCG.

For the unversed, Bumrah has been the highest wicket-taker in the series. He has picked up 32 wickets in the series and that is the highest by any India against Australia in Australia.