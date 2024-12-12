Jasprit Bumrah Sends Down Thunderbolts In Team India's Training Nets Amid Reports Of Injury Scare

For a brief period during the Adelaide Test, Jasprit Bumrah had an injury scare and that became the biggest concern for the side - but he is back and bowling full tilt. Bumrah has been India's best bowler in Australia by a country mile. He has bowled fast, troubled the Australian batters and picked wickets. Hence, Bumrah missing the Gabba game would have been a major setback for the touring Indian side. And hence to see him bowl in the nets would have relieved the Indian fans. On Thursday, Bumrah started his warm-ups by bowling gentle leg-breaks with a short run-up. In minutes, Bumrah went full tilt, bowling fast. He also bowled a spell with the new ball to captain Rohit Sharma .

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Rohit would be back to opening the batting during the third Test at Gabba. At No. 6 in Adelaide, Rohit registered low scores of three and six in his two outings.

Brisbane Weather Update

Going by the weather over the past few days, the much-anticipated third Test between India and Australia may face rain interruptions. Rain during December is 'unusual' in Western Australia. Brisbane has now become the ‘wettest place in the whole of Queensland', according to Weatherzone. On Wednesday, the city received a rainfall of 75.8m.