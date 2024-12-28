'Nitish is Creating Confusion...': Ex-Selector TROLLED For Criticising Young India Allrounder

Former India selector MSK Prasad faced the wrath on social space after young allrounder Nitish Reddy slammed his maiden Test century. Before the start of the third day at MCG, Prasad claimed that Reddy is creating confusion in the Indian team. He also reckoned that Reddy is neither a complete batter nor a bowler. Prasad also said that it would have been better if the side had opted for a specialist instead of Reddy.

‘Reddy is creating confusion’

"Nitish Reddy is creating confusion in Team India. He is not a complete batter and bowler and can’t win matches for the team with his skills. It would have been better to include specialist players,” he said this while he was on-air doing commentary.

Here are some of the reactions

MATCH UPDATE