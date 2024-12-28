Published 07:12 IST, December 28th 2024
'Stupid, Stupid, Stupid': 'Gutted' Sunil Gavaskar BLASTS Rishabh Pant Over Bizarre Shot Selection
Former India legend Sunil Gavaskar has come down hard on young Rishabh Pant, criticising him over his shot selection during the Boxing Day Test.
Former India legend Sunil Gavaskar has come down hard on young Rishabh Pant , criticising him over his shot selection during the Boxing Day Test. Gavaskar, who was on-air when Pant played the shot, could not believe what had happened. A ‘gutted’ Gavaskar called Pant ‘stupid’, not once, but thrice.
“Stupid! Stupid! Stupid!”
“That is not playing your natural game, (and) that is a stupid shot.
“He should not be going in that (Indian) dressing room, he should be going into the other dressing room!”
Pant had tried a something similar against Scott Boland off the previous ball and the ball hit him on his stomach. Given the situation of the match, there was no need to try that again, but it seemed Pant's ego took over as he tried it again. It came of the top-edge and was caught at a finish third man by Nathan Lyon. Pant intended to hit it in a very different direction from where it eventually landed.
