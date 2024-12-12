India vs Australia Perth Test Shatters Viewership Records, Becomes Highest-Rated Away Test

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has set a new benchmark for Test cricket viewership, with the opening match in Perth between India and Australia drawing a record-breaking audience. The thrilling contest captivated a staggering 70.8 million viewers, marking a 70% growth in reach and generating an impressive 8.6 billion minutes of watch time, a massive 160% increase over the first Test during India's previous tour to Australia in 2020-21.

New viewership record set for India vs Australia Test series

This historic match has become the highest-rated bilateral away Test in Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) history, boasting a remarkable 38% growth in TVR. The unprecedented viewership numbers underscore the immense popularity of Test cricket and the excitement surrounding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Perth Test witnessing a 76% growth in reach and a 160% surge in engagement compared to the first Test in 2020. The second Test also saw a significant increase in viewership, with 29.5 million viewers tuning in, a 21% higher reach compared to the 2020 pink ball Test in Australia.

The record-breaking viewership numbers for the India vs Australia Test series demonstrate the enduring appeal of Test cricket and the passion of Indian fans for the sport.

With the five-Test series tantalizingly poised at 1-1, every match has become a high-stakes encounter, particularly for Rohit Sharma's Team India. To secure a direct berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final, India must avoid another defeat in the remaining three matches.