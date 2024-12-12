'Even Bradman Never Had...': Gavaskar Rallies Behind Kohli After Adelaide Loss Garner Criticism

Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the day one of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

Team India and Australia are now 1-1 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, and the challenges will be tougher for the visiting side. With The Gabba hosting the third test match, India will be keen on gaining the lead while Australia looks to avoid another series loss. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as he lit up the Perth Test with his ton. With the Brisbane Test loading, fans will be relying on Virat's performance as he has been successful in the past. Sunil Gavaskar also expects him to go big at The Gabba with his performance.

Sunil Gavaskar Throws His Support Behind Virat Kohli, Believes Brisbane Brilliance Incoming!

Sunil Gavaskar is totally behind Virat Kohli as the Brisbane Test comes closer. The former Indian batter expects Kohli to deliver at its finest in Brisbane, and he believes it will be an incentive for the remaining set of matches in the test series. If Virat gets a hundred in Brisbane, it will boost his confidence for the upcoming test matches. He also cited the example of Don Bradman after Kohli failed to perform in the Adelaide Pink Ball Test.

"If he scores a century in Brisbane, it will be great. It's an incentive as well as you know that you join a club if you score a century in Brisbane, the one to score a century everywhere in Australia. After that, going forward he will play in Melbourne and Sydney, where he has scored centuries. So he can score centuries there as well. It means he can score four centuries in the series.

Virat Kohli calls batting partner Shubman Gill after playing a shot during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

"Even Bradman never had a series where he scored in every Test match. You are bound to fail in an odd Test. I hope his failure in Adelaide will be offset by strong performances in the remaining three Tests," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Brisbane Test To Be A Critical One For Team India As BGT Series Continues

The Brisbane Test is something which India needs to win as it will have a lot of impact. For Rohit Sharma, the win will be critical as he is currently going through a slump of losses in test cricket as a skipper. Jasprit Bumrah efficiently led India in the Perth Test, but Rohit could not do wonders in the Adelaide Test. He also lost the three-match home series to New Zealand, which makes the count to four.