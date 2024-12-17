Published 10:50 IST, December 17th 2024
Signs of RETIREMENT? Rohit's 'Glove' Act Spark Speculations About Test Future
India captain Rohit Sharma is 37 and his bat is not doing the talking - does that mean it is time he retires?
India captain Rohit Sharma is 37 and his bat is not doing the talking - does that mean it is time he retires? Yes, there are the questions that are doing the rounds after yet another failure with the bat during the first essay in Brisbane on Tuesday. Rohit perished for just 10 runs off 27 balls he looked to play an extravagant drive of a full delivery from Pat Cummins only to find the outside edge and get caught. But, it was not his dismissal - instead, it was his ‘glove’ act that caught attention. After being caught by Alex Carey, a disappointed Rohit made his way back to the pavilion. While heading back to the dressing-room, he left his gloves in front of the dug out, just behind the advertisement board.
Rohit keeping his gloves before entering the dressing-room at the Gabba has sparked speculations that it was his last outing at the venue and he may retire after the series. Here are some of the fan speculations.
RAHUL'S 84 GETS INDIA BACK ON TRACK
Meanwhile, after the loss of Rohit, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja staged a comeback as they stitched a crucial 67-run stand. Rahul perished after that for a gritty 84. It was a breathtaking catch from Steve Smith at slip that brought an end to Rahul's stay. He truly deserved a hundred.
