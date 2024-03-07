Advertisement

It is now time for the ultimate showdown, as Team India will clash against England in the final Test match of the series. The Men in Blue have a grand chance to end the Test series on a high note. On the other hand, England is seeking to clinch the final Test match to end their India tour with a consolation win. The Test match is all set to take place in India's most picturesque cricket-playing venue, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The high-altitude game will be an exciting sight for cricket fans

India vs England 5th Test Match: Dream11, prediction picks, pitch report, weather, and more details

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Picks

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice Captain: Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, James Anderson

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Zak Crawley, Rohit Sharma

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Dhruv Jurel

IND vs ENG Pitch Report

Bowlers will love the bowler-friendly conditions at HPCA Stadium due to the seam and swing action. But as the game goes on and the pitch ages, spin should start to matter to a greater extent. If the batters can show patience and flexibility, they can still score a lot of runs and overcome the early difficulties with seam and swing.

IND vs ENG Toss Update

England have won the toss and skipper Ben Stokes has decided to bat first.

IND vs ENG Weather Report

The first day of the test match may be disrupted by rain and cloud cover, but the second and third days should have ideal weather with no chance of rain. There will likely be cloud cover on the fourth day as well, although rain is not guaranteed. Rain is predicted to arrive during the second and third sessions of the day, which could complicate the final day. Overall, the weather is predicted to be very chilly, with highs of about 17 degrees Celsius. To cap off an incredible Test series, we can anticipate another thrilling Test match.

IND vs ENG: Playing XI

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG: Full Squad

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Srikar Bharat, Devdutt Padikkal, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson