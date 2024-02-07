English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

India vs England: Ben Stokes takes Indian fielders very lightly, Shreyas Iyer makes him pay big time

Ben Stokes was casually running to the wicket-keeper's end to complete the single. His approach seemed casual as he was strolling before calamity struck.

Republic Sports Desk
Shreyas Iyer runs out Ben Stokes
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer runs out Ben Stokes | Image:BCCI
England's sole hope of winning the India vs England 2nd Test rests on skipper Ben Stokes in Vizag. England were trailing India by more than 200 runs were already down by 6 wickets. However, with Stokes at the crease, nothing could have been taken for granted as the cricket world has seen multiple times what the England player can do. But it wasn't to be as Ben Stokes himself got himself out in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test. 

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ben Stokes' caught napping

Responding to Ben Foakes' call, Ben Stokes was casually running to the wicket-keeper's end to complete the single. His approach seemed casual as he was strolling to the end before calamity struck. Sensing Stokes' attitude towards running the single, Shreyas Iyer quickly pounced on the ball and hit a direct hit which surprised Stokes. The decision went to the third umpire and Stokes' casual approach might have actually cost his team the 2nd Test as he was deemed out. 

ALSO READ | India vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates

Earlier in the day, Zak Crawley made his second successive fifty of the game but India got five important wickets in the session to reduce England to 194 for six at lunch on day four and close in on a series-levelling win in the second Test here on Monday.

On expected lines, England did not hold back in attacking the Indian spinners who hung in there to get the timely breakthroughs. The visitors still managed to make 127 runs in the session but lost too many wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Crawley (73) while Jasprit Bumrah trapped Jonny Bairstow (26) in front at the stroke of lunch to deal a massive blow to England, who still need 205 runs for an improbable win.

Crawley was by far the best batter on show, mixing caution and aggression perfectly before being adjudged lbw off Kuldeep with a close DRS call.

On the sixth ball of his first over, Kuldeep got one to turn back in from middle stump. It seemed the ball was going down leg but DRS showed that it was hitting the middle of the leg-stump.

Ben Stokes, who had not faced a ball, was left stranded at the break.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's inclusion in 3rd Test not determined, batter yet to make himself available - Reports

India's standout bowler in the game, Bumrah, bowled his heart out in the two-hour session. For someone who has been operating in four-over spells, Bumrah bowled one extra in his opening burst before returning towards the end of the session to send back Bairstow.

The variable bounce is coming into play but the pitch remains decent for batting.

While Crawley was measured in his approach, the likes of Root and Pope perished while going for their strokes. Root, in particular, would be disappointed with his effort as he danced down the track and went for a wild slog without getting to the pitch of the ball to be caught at short third man, giving Ashwin his 499th wicket.

While Axar Patel found Rehan's pads with a straighter one, Pope offered a sharp catch to Rohit Sharma at first slip off Ashwin and the Indian skipper made no mistake in pouching it.

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 5th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

