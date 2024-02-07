English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

Virat Kohli's inclusion in 3rd Test not determined, batter yet to make himself available - Reports

Uncertainty still looms around star-batter Virat Kohli's availability in for the 3rd Test match between India and England in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Pavitra Shome
Virat Kohli
As Team India goes against England in the red-ball matches in their home conditions, the fans have been feeling the lack of Virat Kohli. The superstar Indian batter is yet to be in action against England as he opted out of the first two matches in Hyderabad and Vizag. Fans are eagerly waiting for him to see him in action and relieve the team as their tussle continues against the Three Lions. But reports claim that Kohli is yet to make himself available for the upcoming matches.

  • Team India lost the first Test match against England
  • IND is currently playing in their second Test match against ENG in Vizag
  • England will face India in a five-match Test series

Decision over Virat Kohli's return in Test Cricket to be made soon - Reports 

Virat Kohli pulled out of the first two Test matches against England, citing personal commitments. Rajat Patidat was called up as his replacement, but the batter could not put up big numbers. The leading question among the fans' minds is when will they be able to see the star player back in action. With the Vizag Test ending soon, all eyes will be locked on the Rajkot Test and whether Virat will be there or not. If reports are to be trusted, Kohli hasn't ruled himself out as of yet. Likewise, the selectors anticipate that he will return for the third Test.

“Virat [Kohli] hasn’t made himself unavailable for 3rd Test yet. He only informed us about the first two Tests. So, he is available for selection unless he says otherwise. There will be more clarity in a day or two,” a senior BCCI official said to InsideSport.

Team India and England will resume day four of the match at the Dr Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam at 09:30 PM.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

