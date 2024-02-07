Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

India vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India defeats ENG by 106 runs

Day four of the second Test match between India and England is scheduled to happen today at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Day three's star was Shubman Gill, whose stellar performance gave the Indian Cricket Team the upper hand. Check out republicworld.com to get the most recent information of the match, live scores and updates.