Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:01 IST
India vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India defeats ENG by 106 runs
Day four of the second Test match between India and England is scheduled to happen today at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Day three's star was Shubman Gill, whose stellar performance gave the Indian Cricket Team the upper hand. Check out republicworld.com to get the most recent information of the match, live scores and updates.
2: 15 IST, February 5th 2024
Jasprit Bumrah was able to knock off Hartley's wicket and the series is now leveled. India defeated ENG by 106 runs
2: 03 IST, February 5th 2024
Shoaib bashir did not last long as the keeper caught the ball and the finger went up in the air! | ENG at 281/9
1: 46 IST, February 5th 2024
Foakes has to depart as Bumrah makes an incredible catch to dismiss him | ENG at 275/8
12: 52 IST, February 5th 2024
Team India are now seven up after Shreyas Iyer's successful run-out attempt | ENG at 220/7
12: 09 IST, February 5th 2024
Play resumes after lunch break
11: 31 IST, February 5th 2024
Game enters lunch break
11: 30 IST, February 5th 2024
A DRS call could not save England as Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out | ENG at 194/5
11: 25 IST, February 5th 2024
A DRS call turned out to be a successful one as opener Zak Crawley lost his wicket to Kuldep yadav's spell | ENG at 194/5
10: 42 IST, February 5th 2024
R Ashwin has now struck twice in Day 4 as he takes down Joe Root | ENG at 154/4
10: 31 IST, February 5th 2024
R Ashwin strikes! Ollie Pope heads back after Rohit Sharma makes a dazzling catch | ENG at 132/3
10: 02 IST, February 5th 2024
An lbw takes down Rehan Ahmed as he walks off, Axar Patel strikes his first wicket of the innings
9: 35 IST, February 5th 2024
India have entered the match with the aim to win it all as Day 4 officially begins
8: 01 IST, February 5th 2024
Day four action of the India vs England match will resume at 09:30 AM
