In a moment reminiscent of a strategic masterstroke orchestrated by former Indian captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma left England scratching their heads in frustration during the third Test in Rajkot with a clever declaration tactic that caught everyone off guard.

Rohit Sharma uses Virat Kohli's tactic to frustrate England

The scene unfolded on Day 4 of the match, with India firmly in the driver's seat after amassing a colossal lead of over 500 runs against the visiting England side. With expectations high for Rohit Sharma to signal the declaration, the spectators braced themselves for the imminent end of India's innings.

However, what followed was a twist that bore the mark of tactical genius. As young batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan showcased their prowess at the crease, England's wearied bowlers struggled to make any significant breakthroughs. Sensing the opportunity to further demoralize the opposition, Rohit Sharma attempted to convey a message from the dressing room.

Misinterpreting Rohit's signal as a declaration, Jaiswal and Sarfaraz began their walk back to the pavilion, followed suit by the England team. In a split-second decision, Rohit intervened to clarify the misunderstanding, sending the batsmen back to resume their innings.

Rohit's decision to delay the declaration beyond the drinks break when England were expecting him to declare has played havoc with England's mindset -Saurav Ganguly



-Captain Rohit Sharma played with Thier Mindset 🐐#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/imSoOM9zgv — Jod Insane (@jod_insane) February 18, 2024

This momentary confusion proved to be a pivotal turning point in the match. With England momentarily off balance, Rohit Sharma seized the opportunity to play his hand, declaring the innings just a single over after the drinks break.

The parallels with Virat Kohli's memorable tactic during the 2021 Lord's Test against England were hard to ignore. In that instance, Kohli declared the innings after just one and a half overs following lunch on Day 5, making England do hard yards and ultimately paving the way for India's resounding victory.

As the series between India and England continues to unfold, Rohit Sharma's tactical acumen promises to be a compelling subplot, adding an extra layer of intrigue to an already fiercely contested battle on the cricket field. India are currently 2-1 ahead in the five-match contest after a 434-run win in the third Test.