Having already endured a run-out dismissal in his debut innings, Sarfaraz Khan left no stone unturned to defeat the run-out scare this time. During one of the overs of Shoaib Bashir on Day 2 of the 4th India vs England Test, Khan was caught in two minds and thus he switched the last resort dive to make it back on time. Khan survived by the narrowest of margins.

India vs England: Sarfaraz Khan makes a Last-Gasp dive to survive a runout scare

Team India batsmen had trouble facing the spin of Shoaib Bashir on Day 2 of the 4th Test. Bashir took 4 scalps to leave India in a spot of bother. The man in form, Yashasvi Jaiswal once proved to be the standout batter. The opening batter ran out of four partners from the other end before getting a brief assist from Sarfaraz Khan. The partnership which although could not go beyond the 31-mark could have ended even before had Sarfaraz Khan suffered a similar fate as he did in Rajkot.

This time Sarfaraz had a few seconds extra to get back home and in a split second he made the right call of making a full-stretch dive. Here's the episode that transpired in Ranchi.

THIS IS A MIRACLE!



NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE!



We know #Sarfaraz, he's going to make the best of this opportunity!



📷#INDvsENG #TestCricket #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/eyXBEox6lR — Stump Talk (@Stumptalktous) February 24, 2024

IND vs ENG: Team India in trouble

Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's continued blitz, Team India is in much precarious position. Aside from Jaiswal, who eventually departed after scoring a handsome 73, no other batter could create much impact. India face the threat of yielding a significant lead to England, and the only hope rests on the shoulders of young Dhruv Jurel. As per the latest score update, India are 7 down at 213 after 68 overs. Earlier, England piled up a fair score of 353 on board, courtesy of a scintillating 122-run knock of Joe Root. Hence, so much action is left in the match.