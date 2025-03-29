'Redemption Mode ON': Internet Ablaze As KL Rahul Joins Delhi Capitals Camp Ahead Of IPL Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Star Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul recently joined the Delhi Capitals camp ahead of their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The wicket-keeper batter missed the opening game of the season against his former side Lucknow Super Giants as he became a father for the first time and was blessed with a baby girl. Delhi Capitals had defeated Lucknow Super Giants in that match by one wicket, thanks to a splendid batting performance from Ashutosh Sharma who scored 66 off 31 balls.

KL Rahul Joins Delhi Capitals Camp Ahead Of SRH Clash

KL Rahul who had missed the opening match of the Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants joined his IPL franchise's camp ahead of their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The return of Delhi Capitals star was announced on Instagram by the Delhi Capitals team via a video edit of the star.

In the caption of the video, Delhi Capitals wrote," The wait is over."

The video also showed KL Rahul practicing in the nets as he put a lot of balls away and hit several big shots. KL Rahul will be looking to continue his fine form which he has been in since the ICC Champions Trophy in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the 30th of March 2025.

Fans React As KL Rahul Joins Delhi Capitals Camp

KL Rahul who used to be the captain of Lucknow Super Giants was released by his former franchise ahead of the IPL mega auction. Following his release, KL Rahul after an intense bidding war was purchased by Delhi Capitals for a sum of 14 crores. As DC look to continue their form from their last match, KL Rahul's addition will be a massive boost to the team.