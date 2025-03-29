'Mahirat Fans Assemble': MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli Fans Unite In Chennai Super Kings' Comment Section After RCB vs CSK Clash

RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally breached fortress Chepauk after 17 editions of the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been clinical in this season so far and they are at the top of the IPL 2025 points table. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have secured 4 points from two matches and have maintained a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.266. Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs. This is CSK's biggest defeat in their 'Anbuden', aka the Chepauk.

The Bengaluru vs Chennai game saw two biggest superstars of Indian cricket Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni lock horns with each other. Both Virat and MS Dhoni have shared a great bond with each other over the years. Interestingly both have captained each other while representing India. Unfortunately, both Virat and Dhoni had a peretty dismal outing in the recently concluded Chennai vs Bengaluru clash.

MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Fans Celebrate Their Reunion

After RCB's thumping victory in Chepauk, the Chennai Super Kings posted a video of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni interacting with each other on the sidelines.

Watch The Video Here

The video also showcased MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli hugging each other. 'This bond goes beyond the 22 yards!', Chennai's caption read. The video is now going viral on social media.One user also wrote, 'This frame is bigger than the IPL'.

Here's How The Internet Reacted

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli fans react to CSK's post | Image: Instagram/@chennaiipl

Fans comment on MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli post | Image: Instagram/@chennaiipl

Chennai Humbled By Bengaluru In Chepauk