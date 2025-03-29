'There Is A Lot Of Concern': Pujara Analyzes CSK's 50-Run Defeat To RCB, Feels Gaikwad & Co. Relies Heavily On Middle Order

Indian Premier League: Following Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) 50-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28, veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara said that there's a lot of concern in the batting lineup of the five-time IPL champions.

Rachin Ravindra (41) was the only top run-scorer for the Chennai-based franchise against the Royal Challengers at Chepauk. The rest all the batters displayed a poor performance in the game.

'There Is A Lot Of Concern': Cheteshwar Pujara on CSK's Performance Against RCB

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut, Cheteshwar Pujara said that the CSK batters need to start scoring runs quickly in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The veteran cricketer added that the Chennai-based franchise's main strength is their top batting order. He added that CSK need home advantage again to perform well in the 18th edition of the IPL.

“There is a lot of concern [in the batting line-up outside of Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad] because their middle order will have to click at some point. They will have to start scoring runs quickly. They rely heavily on their middle order. Yes, their top order is their strength, but when they don't perform well that's the time the middle order has to step up, it doesn't look like they're completely ready for it. It looks like they'll need better surfaces to get back into form and when they start playing at home again, they'll be able to perform well," Pujara told ESPNcricinfo.

The 50-run loss against RCB on March 28 was Chennai Super Kings' biggest defeat margin in IPL history at Chepauk.

CSK To Face RR In Their Upcoming Match