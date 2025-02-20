Updated 21:14 IST, February 20th 2025
'You Play One Match A Year': Inzamam-ul-Haq Highlights Pressure Of IND-PAK Rivalry, Also Sheds Light on India’s Key Players
Former Pakistan cricketer Inzaman-ul-Haq spoke candidly about the India-Pakistan rivalry over the years, as well as the pressure and intensity of the rivalry.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Champions Trophy 2025: Inzaman-ul-Haq, a former Pakistan cricketer, has opened up about the intensity and pressure of the India-Pakistan rivalry over the years, as well as the players who have made the difference. The former cricketer believes that having all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the lower order keeps the team well-balanced. He also mentioned that a team with good balance would have an advantage in the prestigious ICC tournament.
Inzamam-ul-Haq Highlights India's Game-Changers, Speaks On India-Pakistan Rivalry
The India vs Pakistan rivalry is something which would have a lot of attention in the Champions Trophy. The arch-rivals only lock horns in ICC tournaments, which make the cricketing spectacle one of the most watched affairs. The Indian side has been dominant over PAK, but they do not intend to back down in the upcoming match-up. Former PAK cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq opened up on how the intensity and pressure of the India vs Pakistan rivalry has developed over the years.
"There is always pressure. When you play just one match a year, that pressure is amplified. Nowadays, with so much cricket being broadcast, players watch each other closely. Earlier, we approached it as a team game — whichever team had better balance had the upper hand. But with T20 cricket evolving, the game has shifted towards individual brilliance. A single player can turn a match around.
"India has had a strong team in recent years, especially with all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya providing balance in the lower order. In subcontinent conditions, having such players makes a huge difference. Even now, the team with better balance will have the edge," Inzaman-ul-Haq said during an appearance on a special episode of JioHotstar’s 'Greatest Rivalry Returns'.
Yuvraj Singh Expresses How IND vs PAK Feels Like A Final
Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, who was also a part of the panel in the special show, expressed his thoughts on how a regular India vs Pakistan match feels like a summit clash.
"No matter the format, an India-Pakistan game always feels like a final — whether it’s a group match, a semifinal, or the championship itself. The pressure is immense. You don’t want to lose because it sets the tone for the tournament. Winning builds momentum and confidence. I remember the last time I played in the Champions Trophy, we beat Pakistan in the first game, but they beat us in the final. So, nothing is guaranteed. But starting with a win on such a big stage, with the whole world watching, is crucial," Yuvraj Singh said.
Published 21:14 IST, February 20th 2025