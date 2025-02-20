'You Play One Match A Year': Inzamam-ul-Haq Highlights Pressure Of IND-PAK Rivalry, Also Sheds Light on India’s Key Players

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli walk back to the pavilion as rain stops play during the Group A match against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI Photo

Champions Trophy 2025: Inzaman-ul-Haq, a former Pakistan cricketer, has opened up about the intensity and pressure of the India-Pakistan rivalry over the years, as well as the players who have made the difference. The former cricketer believes that having all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the lower order keeps the team well-balanced. He also mentioned that a team with good balance would have an advantage in the prestigious ICC tournament.

Inzamam-ul-Haq Highlights India's Game-Changers, Speaks On India-Pakistan Rivalry

The India vs Pakistan rivalry is something which would have a lot of attention in the Champions Trophy. The arch-rivals only lock horns in ICC tournaments, which make the cricketing spectacle one of the most watched affairs. The Indian side has been dominant over PAK, but they do not intend to back down in the upcoming match-up. Former PAK cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq opened up on how the intensity and pressure of the India vs Pakistan rivalry has developed over the years.

"There is always pressure. When you play just one match a year, that pressure is amplified. Nowadays, with so much cricket being broadcast, players watch each other closely. Earlier, we approached it as a team game — whichever team had better balance had the upper hand. But with T20 cricket evolving, the game has shifted towards individual brilliance. A single player can turn a match around.

India's captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam at the toss for their Group A match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York | Image: ANI Photo

"India has had a strong team in recent years, especially with all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya providing balance in the lower order. In subcontinent conditions, having such players makes a huge difference. Even now, the team with better balance will have the edge," Inzaman-ul-Haq said during an appearance on a special episode of JioHotstar’s 'Greatest Rivalry Returns'.

Yuvraj Singh Expresses How IND vs PAK Feels Like A Final

Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, who was also a part of the panel in the special show, expressed his thoughts on how a regular India vs Pakistan match feels like a summit clash.