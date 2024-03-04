Advertisement

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the ICC Men's T20 World Cup set to be held in the West Indies and the USA, attention turns to the potential return of some of India's sidelined stars. With the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently sharing a video on social media discussing the prospects of these players, anticipation is building among fans.

Will we see these Indian stars in T20 World Cup 2024?

One of the notable names on the list is Mohammed Shami, the experienced fast bowler whose last appearance dates back to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final against Australia in November 2023. Shami, currently recovering from ankle surgery in the UK, faces a race against time to regain fitness for the T20 World Cup in June. Unfortunately, he has already been ruled out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), adding to the uncertainty surrounding his return.

Another player drawing attention is Rishabh Pant, who has been on a journey to recovery following a serious car accident in December 2022. Despite the setback, positive signs have emerged, with Pant showcasing his skills in recent training sessions. The talented wicketkeeper-batsman is eyeing a comeback during the early stages of the IPL 2024 with the Delhi Capitals, providing hope for his participation in the T20 World Cup in June.

Hardik Pandya, the dynamic all-rounder, has already marked his return to the field during the DY Patil T20 Cup, representing Reliance 1. In his comeback game, Pandya exhibited promising form, grabbing two wickets against Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. As the newly appointed captain of the Mumbai Indians, his fitness remains crucial not only for the IPL 2024 campaign but also for India's T20 World Cup aspirations.

Suryakumar Yadav, the world's top-ranked T20I batter, has been sidelined since India's T20I series against South Africa due to a groin injury that required surgery in Germany. However, optimism surrounds his potential return to action during the IPL 2024 with the Mumbai Indians, positioning him as a key asset for India's T20 World Cup squad.

As the T20 World Cup draws nearer, the spotlight intensifies on these players as they strive to overcome their respective setbacks and make significant contributions to India's campaign. With the ICC closely monitoring their progress, fans eagerly anticipate the return of these Indian stars to the international stage.