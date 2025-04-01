IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: From Pitch Report, Live Streaming To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

Updated April 1st 2025, 20:54 IST
IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 on Wednesday. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST and will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB haven't lost a single match in IPL 2025 and are currently topping the IPL table. GT have won one and lost one match so far and are currently in the 4th place.
On Wednesday, the weather will be pleasant. During the day, the temperature will hover around 33 degrees, while at night, the weather will be cool with the minimum temperature set to be held around 20 degrees. The cloud cover will be around 50%, and there is a 6 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Also Read: Virat Kohli to Feature in BBL? Sydney Sixers Sensational Post Goes Viral Amid IPL 2025 Season
The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tends to help the batters for its relatively shorter boundary. Pacers do get some assistance in the early overs, but a run feast could be expected.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans: Predicted XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prashidh Krishna.
Also Read: MS Dhoni Way Ahead of RCB's Virat Kohli in Popularity Despite Poor Form During IPL 2025 - REPORT
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans: Squads
RCB: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungisani Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.
GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prashidh Krishna.
The IPL 2025 match between RCB and GT will have a live broadcast on the Star Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will start at 7:30 PM, and the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Published April 1st 2025, 20:54 IST