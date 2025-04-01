'She Is So Tiny': KL Rahul Shares Details About His New Born Daughter While Chatting With Nitish Kumar Reddy

KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty who is a Bollywood actress were recently blessed with a baby daughter ahead of the first match of Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2025 season. Due to this very reason, KL Rahul missed the first game for his new franchise against Lucknow Super Giants. The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals was won by Delhi Capitals by one wicket. Now during a chat which is going viral on social media, KL Rahul revealed details about his new born daughter.

KL Rahul Shares First Details About New Born Daughter

KL Rahul in a chat with Nitish Kumar Reddy during a practice session before the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match revealed the first details about his new born daughter. In the video, Nitish Kumar Reddy asks KL Rahul about his daughter to which KL Rahul told him that the baby is good.

"How is your baby?" Nitish Kumar Reddy asked KL Rahul. To this KL Rahul replied “Good." Nitish Reddy then asked whether the baby was cute to which KL Rahul replied, "Cute. Obviously, I will say cute." KL Rahul then proceeded to make a gesture with his hand as he further added "She is so tiny."

KL Rahul's Aggressive Cameo During Delhi's Chase Against SRH

KL Rahul joined the Delhi Capitals' camp ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. During the match, SRH batted first and set a target of 164 for Delhi Capitals to chase. During the chase KL Rahul came in at number four to bat. He had an aggressive cameo during the chase but failed to make a big score.