IPL 2025: AI Baba Grok Predicts Winner Of CSK vs RR | Know All Details

Following their defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match today. The match will be taking place at the Barsapara Stadium in Assam. Rajasthan Royals will also be hungry for a win as they have had 2 losses and 0 wins in the IPL so far this season. With the match all set to be played on 30th March 2025 at 7:30 PM, social media users took to X to ask AI bot Grok on who it believes will win the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Grok Predicts Winner Of CSK vs RR IPL Clash

A social media user took to social media platform X to ask it's AI Bot Grok on who it things will win the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

The Ai Bot in it's prediction stated that it believes Chennai Super Kings will win the match against Rajasthan Royals.

“CSK is likely to win today's IPL match against RR on March 30, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST in Guwahati. CSK has a win and a loss, with strong showings from Gaikwad (52) and Ravindra (65*), while RR has lost both games, hampered by Samson's injury. CSK leads the head-to-head 16-13, and despite RR's home edge, CSK's form gives them the edge on the batting-friendly pitch,” Grok said in it's prediction of who will win the IPL clash between CSK and RR.

Captaincy Not A Cup Of Tea For Riyan Parag

Before the start of the season, it was announced that Riyan Parag will be the interim captain of Rajasthan Royal for three matches while Sanju Samson recovers from his finger injury. Under the captaincy of Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals have had a tough time in the 2025 season.