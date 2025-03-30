IPL 2025: Travis Head's Mitchell Starc Nightmare Continues, Know DC Pacer's Track Record Against SRH Batter

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met for their Indian Premier League match on 30th March 2025 as Sunrisers Hyderabad look to recover from their loss against Lucknow Super Giants. Sunrisers Hyderabad have become a feared team in the Indian Premier League due to their massive batting line up which includes the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and more. Travis Head leads the charge from the start for SRH as the Aussie batter comes out firing with his aggressive approach.

During the match against Delhi Capitals, Travis Head was dismissed by Mitchell Starc. As Travis Head lost his wicket to his Australian Cricket Team teammate, here is a head to head comparison of the times the two have faced against each other.

Travis Head's Track Record Against Mitchell Starc

Travis Head does not have a great record against Mitchell Starc as he is not able to get down to his destructive ways against his Aussie teammate. Travis Head has faced off against Mitchell Starc on 8 different occasions. In these 8 innings, Travis Head has only managed to score 18 runs against the fast bowler after playing a total of 34 balls according to ESPNCricInfo.

Mitchell Starc has also picked up the wicket of Travis Head on six occasions out of the eight times they have played against each other.

Delhi Capitals Rattle Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Order

In the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals put a stop on Sunrisers Hyderabad before they could get firing and blow the opposition bowling away. The top four batters of Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to have any impact as they were all dismissed for low scores.