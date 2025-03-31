IPL 2025: Updated Points Table Following Mumbai Indians' Thumping 8 Wicket Win Over Defending Champions Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians got a massive win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match on 31st March 2025. Mumbai Indians had a dismal start to their Indian Premier League season as they lost the first two matches. With the win against KKR, MI got the first win of their IPL season. Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets to get two points next to their name on the IPL table. The match saw standout performances from debutant Ashwani Kumar and batter Ryan Rickelton.

Updated Points Table After MI's Win Over KKR

As Mumbai Indians got their first win of the 2025 IPL season, they now have now two points next to their name from a total of three matches played. Mumbai Indians after the win over Kolkata Knight Riders are now in sixth place due to the massive boost in their NRR after the 8 wicket win.

Defending champions KKR after the loss against Mumbai Indians now sit at the bottom of the IPL table. They are equal on points with all of the teams up until fourth place in the IPL table but are in 10th position because of their NRR. The table is expected to go through some more changes after Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings' IPL match on 1st April 2025.

Collective Batting Failure From KKR Against MI

The batting unit of Kolkata Knight Riders failed completely against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium. Wickets fell left and right for Kolkata Knight Riders as they succumbed to an extremely low total of just 116 runs which Mumbai Indians were able to chase with ease.

The highest score from Kolkata's batting unit was from Angkrish Raghuvanshi who scored 26 runs off 16 balls.