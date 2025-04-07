Champions Trophy Winner Joins Rishabh Pant And Riyan Parag In Unwanted List, Incurs Huge Fine For Code Of Conduct Breach

IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League, despite being an out-and-out entertainer, is sometimes difficult and unforgiving for the players. Despite Gujarat Titans defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a dominant fashion, Ishant Sharma has been fined for his Code of Conduct breach.

The 2013 Champions Trophy winner has been slapped with 25 percent of his match fee, and to make matters worse, one demerit point has been added to his record. Ishant was representing the Gujarat Titans in their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Riding high on the backs of their skipper Shubman Gill, Gujarat breezed past Sunrisers Hyderabad with ease and earned well-deserved two points.

Gujarat are now in second place on the IPL 2025 points table with three wins from their last four matches. The Titans also boast an impressive Net Run Rate of +1.031.

ALSO READ | Can Virat Kohli Help RCB Overcome Wankhede Curse vs MI in IPL 2025?

Here's Why Ishant Sharma Was Fined

The Gujarat Titans pacer was reportedly found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct. The article relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during a match." Ishant admitted to his offense and had to accept the sanctions handed out to him by match referee Javagal Srinath.

“Ishant Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offense under Article 2.2 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” said IPL through their media release.

Despite Gujarat Titans winning, Ishant Sharma had a very forgettable outing. The star pacer conceded 53 runs and was not able to take any wickets in Gujarat's match against Hyderabad. This is not the first time that a player has been fined during IPL 2025. Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant and Rajasthan Royals ' stand-in skipper Riyan Parag were also handed heavy sanctions for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Ishant Sharma's Dismal IPL 2025