IPL 2025, CSK vs DC: From Pitch Report, Live Streaming To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings will host the Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2025 game at the Chepauk Stadium on April 4, Saturday. CSK have lost their last two games, while DC have remained undefeated, winning both their games so far. There is a possibility of MS Dhoni returning as the captain of CSK, as Ruturaj Gaikwad was hit on the elbow against Rajasthan Royals and is uncertain for the next game. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Weather Forecast

The Chennai weather is expected to be hot and humid. The day temperature will hover around 37 degrees while at night it is expected to drop to 27 degrees. There is no expectations of a thunderstorm on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Pitch Report

Traditionally, the Chennai surface has been a happy hunting ground for spinners. But CSK head coach Stephen Fleming insisted they didn't get the home advantage. It has assisted pacers more, but with the CSK vs DC being a day game, it could see spinners getting some turn on this surface.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Predicted XI

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed.

DC: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Squads

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.

DC: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Live Streaming