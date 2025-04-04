CSK vs DC: Axar Patel Recalls Receiving MS Dhoni's Message After CT 2025 Win, Gives Credit To Ex-IND Captain For His Success

Indian Premier League: In the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, April 5th, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Before the game, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel recalled moments with veteran CSK batter MS Dhoni and said that he received the 43-year-old's message after India's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025. Patel was part of the Indian team in both the T20 WC 2024 and CT 2025.

India clinched the 20-over World Cup in 2024 after beating South Africa by seven runs in the Final in Barbados. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue sealed the Champions Trophy title in 2025 after beating New Zealand by four wickets in the Final. India won both the ICC titles under Rohit Sharma's leadership.

‘I Have A Very Close Connection With Mahi Bhai’: Axar Patel

Speaking in a video shared on Delhi Capitals' social media handle, Axar Patel said that he shares a close bond with MS Dhoni. The DC skipper recalled how he used to share his thoughts when Dhon was leading the Indian Cricket Team. Axar Patel also praised MS Dhoni for all the success in his career.

"I have a very close connection with Mahi bhai. When he was the captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I used to share my thoughts with him. But you know, after the (T20) World Cup and after the Champions Trophy, I got his message... In the 2021 World Cup, he came as a mentor and then I talked to him. I would speak to him about my mindset and now you can see the results. So the credit goes to Mahi bhai. For the changes that can be seen...," Axar said.

