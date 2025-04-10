Washington Sundar Was Dropped For GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match? Coach Parthiv Patel Explains Reason Behind Controversial Call

IPL 2025, GT vs RR: It was a rather controversial call to bench Washington Sundar after he hit a breezy 29-ball 49 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Once the playing XI was announced by Shubman Gill at the toss, the call surprised one and all. Following the 58-run win over Rajasthan on Wednesday, Gujarat coach Parthiv Patel has now explained the logic behind such a bold call.

Patel said the call was taken looking at the situation of the match. He also explained that Sundar was sent in against Hyderabad because the side had lost two early wickets.

‘It is about understanding the situation’

"He (Sundar) was part of our playing eleven, we wanted to see the situation and we always have done that, even in the last game when two wickets fell early he came in and batted. For our team it is about understanding the situation and the conditions and we felt that we might need fourth seamer in the second innings.

"If we would have lost a couple of wickets early, then it would have been a different story but we had enough batters who could do the job for us," he said.

