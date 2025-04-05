IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Star KL Rahul Banks On Adaptability After CSK Heroics: 'I Am Quite Used To It'

KL Rahul announced his arrival in style with a fantastic knock against Chennai Super Kings on April 5, Saturday. Delhi Capitals brought up their third consecutive win as they crushed CSK by 25 runs at the Chepauk Stadium.

KL Rahul Looked Solid Against CSK

In the absence of Faf du Plessis, Rahul was asked to open the innings, and the 32-year-old did it in style. He took his time to accelerate the innings but once he got the rhythm there was no looking back. He took off 20 runs in just nine balls off Noor Ahmad and also punished Mukesh Choudhury, who happened to have conceded 40% boundaries of Delhi Capitals.

This was Rahul's maiden knock as a DC opener, and the Indian star insisted he is used to adapting batting at various positions.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “It's just how it's been! I am quite used to it. I was personally prepping to play at the top of the order before the IPL started. I had a chat with the coach, and he said he wanted me to bat at No. 4 because we had a player who didn't turn up. I was happy that I got the opportunity today at the top of the order. It's more mental, and the pattern and process of getting in. Just getting used to walking in at a particular stage.”

KL Rahul Will Be Central To Delhi Capitals' Plans